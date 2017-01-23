Pickard was named the starting goaltender for Wednesday's home tilt against the Canucks.

With Semyon Varlamov on the trainer's table until at least Jan. 31, Pickard will assume the bulk of the Avs' goaltending responsibilities for the near future. Despite being a reliable backup for the last two seasons, Pickard has seen a dip in his stats as he's played more games during this campaign (already at 22 games played this season, compared to a previous career-high of 20). Another explanation for Pickard's drop in play could be that he's playing with a listless team in front of him, with the Avalanche last in the league in both goals for and goals against. Don't expect Pickard to be a reliable fantasy option as long as the Avs continue to play as poorly as they have been.