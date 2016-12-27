Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Tending twine Tuesday
Pickard will defend the cage against the Flames on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.
Pickard was outstanding in his most recent start, as he stopped 38 of 39 shots in an overtime victory against the Blackhawks. With Semyon Varlamov (groin) still sidelined, the team will lean heavily on Pickard for the time being. Colorado will need to recall a backup from the minors, with Spencer Martin the most likely candidate.
