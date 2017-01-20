Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Thirty-four saves not enough
Pickard stopped 34 of 36 shots in Thursday's tough-luck 2-1 loss to Anaheim.
Pickard had sat in three consecutive games coming in, but will serve as the starter through at least the All-Star Break with Semyon Varlamov (groin) once again on the mend. While he flailed in that role earlier this season, the 24-year-old did much better here despite the result. He kept the game scoreless through one while the team in front of him was out-shot 22-3, but ultimately couldn't prevent yet another defeat for the last-place Avalanche.
