Pickard saved 38 of 41 shots during Wednesday's loss to Vancouver.

It's difficult to find positives in Pickard's season. He has a .906 save percentage and 3.01 GAA, after all. Still, he's recorded 30 or more saves in six of his past seven games, so there are fantasy formats where those save totals can pay off, including daily contests. You just shouldn't confuse Pickard with anything other than a nightly dice roll behind the basement-dwelling Avalanche.