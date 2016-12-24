Pickard saved 38 of 39 shots during Friday's overtime win against Chicago.

Through his previous four starts, Pickard had allowed 14 goals without a win and a .856 save percentage. He's flashed some upside, but backstopping one of the worst teams in the league isn't a favorable fantasy situation, especially with Pickard in a near timeshare with Semyon Varlamov. In most settings, Pickard is nothing more than a goalie to watch.