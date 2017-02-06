Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Will man crease Tuesday
Pickard will tend the twine Tuesday against the Canadiens.
Pickard's posted a mixed bag of efforts in the crease recently, earning a victory in his last outing following two poor showings. He will likely be leaned on heavily the remainder of the season, but the Avalanche shouldn't overwork him considering the team stands little chance of earning a playoff bid. He'll give it a go again Tuesday against a Canadiens club that's lost three of their last four, but there isn't much upside here on a season-long basis.
More News
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Makes 23 saves in win•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Will start Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Allows five in loss•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Starting in goal Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Turns away 38 shots in loss to Canucks•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Starting Wednesday against Vancouver•