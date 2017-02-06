Pickard will tend the twine Tuesday against the Canadiens.

Pickard's posted a mixed bag of efforts in the crease recently, earning a victory in his last outing following two poor showings. He will likely be leaned on heavily the remainder of the season, but the Avalanche shouldn't overwork him considering the team stands little chance of earning a playoff bid. He'll give it a go again Tuesday against a Canadiens club that's lost three of their last four, but there isn't much upside here on a season-long basis.