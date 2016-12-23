Pickard will be between the pipes for Friday's game against Chicago, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

With Semyon Varlamov (groin) out again due to injury, Pickard will take over the starting duties until he returns. He hasn't been sharp based on an .864 save percentage and 3.86 GAA in his last five games. As a result, Pickard should only be a starting option in the deepest of leagues.

