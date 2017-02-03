Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Will start Saturday
Pickard will be between the pipes for Saturday's game against Winnipeg.
With a .903 save percentage and 3.10 GAA, the 24-year-old hasn't been good this year so far. He was slightly improved in January, with a .912 save percentage, but still not great. The Jets rank eighth in the league with 2.91 goals per game, so Pickard will need to stop a high-scoring offense.
More News
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Allows five in loss•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Starting in goal Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Turns away 38 shots in loss to Canucks•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Starting Wednesday against Vancouver•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Thirty-four saves not enough•
-
Avalanche's Calvin Pickard: Defending cage Thursday•