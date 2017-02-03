Pickard will be between the pipes for Saturday's game against Winnipeg.

With a .903 save percentage and 3.10 GAA, the 24-year-old hasn't been good this year so far. He was slightly improved in January, with a .912 save percentage, but still not great. The Jets rank eighth in the league with 2.91 goals per game, so Pickard will need to stop a high-scoring offense.