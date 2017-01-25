Soderberg hasn't recorded a point in 11 games.

What's worse, the former Bruin has just a single assist in his last 17 outings, and is stuck on 10 points after cracking the 50-point plateau last year in his Denver debut. As it stands, Soderberg is on an 82-game pace of 18 points, and all you need to do is ask one of his owners just how disappointing he's been after a successful 39-assist, 14-power-play-point, 163-shot campaign in 2015-16.