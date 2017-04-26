Soderberg will take part in the 2017 IIHF World Championship.

It was a shockingly disappointing season for Soderberg as he managed a paltry 14 points -- compared to 51 in 2015-16 -- and put up a minus-26 ratings. The blueliner also saw a significant drop in ice time as he averaged just 13:27 and was used sparingly on special teams. The 31-year-old is under contract for another three years with the Avs which means international competitions might be the closest he gets to winning for the next few years.

