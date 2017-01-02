Soderberg has just four goals and six assists through 36 games this season.

The last-place Avs' struggles all around have been well documented, but Soderberg's decrease in production is particularly alarming. After an impressive 39-assist, 51-point showing in his debut with the team last year, the former Bruin is on pace for a paltry 22 points this season, which has undoubtedly irked fantasy owners in mid to deeper leagues. If you haven't already, go ahead and send him to the waiver wire or staple him to your bench until he shows signs of life in the new year.