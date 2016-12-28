Avalanche's Cody Goloubef: Nets first points of season
Goloubef picked up a pair of assists over 14:24 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Colorado.
That's very slender ice time for a defenseman, but it's pretty much in line with Goloubef's usage of late. He's a third-pairing guy at best who often lands in the press box as the seventh defenseman, leaving the 27-year-old with basically no fantasy value.
