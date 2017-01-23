Goloubef pitched in an assist Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose.

The depth defender has laced up the skates just 15 times this season, so it's not really surprising he's recorded a mere three points (all assists). Furthermore, the former Blue Jacket has never put up more than nine points in a season at the NHL level, nor has he played in more than 43 contests, so he's not likely to be relevant for fantasy purposes anytime soon.