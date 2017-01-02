McLeod scored his first goal -- and point -- of the season in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

The only thing McLeod is remotely known for in fantasy is his affinity for the penalty box, so it was fun to see him finally get on the scoresheet in what was his 24th game of the season. His 45 PIM isn't enough to offset his extreme lack of offensive production and 5:56 of average ice time, however, so there's no need to dabble here for fantasy purposes.