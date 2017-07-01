Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Packaged off to Mile High City

Wilson was acquired by the Avalanche from the Predators on Saturday in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick.

Wilson was likely looking at a reduced role this upcoming season as Nashville was facing a potential logjam of talented forwards -- especially after adding Scott Hartnell and Nick Bonino. Instead, the 27-year-old Wilson will probably see his ice time tick back up near his 2014-15 minutes (16:13), rather than what he saw this past year (14:57). If the winger can secure a spot on the Avs' power play, he should continue offering solid mid-range fantasy value.

