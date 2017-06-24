Timmins was drafted 32nd overall by the Avalanche at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Timmins is a tweener in the sense that he doesn't project as a traditional power-play quarterback and can struggle defensively at times. He is mobile and provided far more offense this year (61P in 67GP) for OHL Sault Ste. more than anyone expected, so it's not difficult to see why the Avalanche were interested. Timmins is calm and composed with the puck, and while his upside is somewhat limited, he should develop into a useful, minutes-eating NHL defenseman.

