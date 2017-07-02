Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Pens one-year contract
Warsofsky agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way deal with the Avalanche on Saturday.
Warsofsky could be in line for a regular role with Colorado after having spent the majority of the previous season in the minors with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Boston University product put up an impressive 16 goals and 31 helpers from the blue line with the Baby Pens, but was unlikely to see consistent ice in Pittsburgh. Now with the Avs, Warsofsky should see an uptick in games played and minutes -- which would make him a solid mid-range fantasy option.
