Siemens agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Tuesday.

Selected 11th overall in the 2011 NHL Draft, Siemens has managed just four games with the Avs thus far. Given the two-way nature of the 23-year-old's deal, he could spend the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors. In four years in the AHL, the blueliner has never approached the offensive numbers he put up in juniors -- 43 points during the 2010-11 season -- and is close to being labeled a bust -- if he isn't already.