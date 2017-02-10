The Avalanche assigned Gelinas to AHL San Antonio on Friday.

The Avalanche waived Gelinas last Thursday, but decided to keep him with the big club after he went unclaimed. Tyson Barrie (lower body) has missed Colorado's last three games, but he appears to be nearing a return to game action, so the Avs are no longer in need of Gelinas' services as a seventh defenseman. The 25-year-old blueliner will likely remain in the minors unless Colorado is once again in need of reinforcements on the blue line later this season.