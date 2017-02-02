Avalanche's Eric Gelinas: Placed on waivers
The Avalanche waived Gelinas on Thursday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This move suggests Erik Johnson (leg) may be nearing a return to game action. The Avalanche may opt to keep Gelinas with the big club if he passes through waivers unclaimed, but with just one assist in 26 games this season, the blueliner remains safely off the fantasy radar in all formats.
