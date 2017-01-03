Avalanche's Eric Gelinas: Serves as healthy scratch Monday
Gelinas is a healthy scratch Monday against Vancouver.
The rearguard suited up for the last four games but will again head to the pressbox after failing to record a point during that span. In fact, Gelinas has just a single assist in 17 games this season while averaging a paltry 12:17 of ice time for one of the league's worst teams, so it doesn't appear he'll be relevant for fantasy purposes anytime soon.
