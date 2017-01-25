Gelinas has just a lone assist in 23 contests this season.

Often a healthy scratch, the rearguard has suited up for 10 of the Avs' last 13 games, but has failed to hit the scoresheet since Nov. 1 -- 20 games ago. With an average ice time of 11:35 and no redeeming statistical qualities, Gelinas is about as irrelevant as they come with regard to fantasy.