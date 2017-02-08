Tyutin (groin) is likely to suit up for Tuesday's game against the Canadiens, Terry Frei of the Denver Post reports.

We'll be sure to update Tyutin's status prior to puck drop if he's actually scratched from the game, but either way he shouldn't be considered for the majority of fantasy lineups. Just as a reminder, the Russian blueliner hasn't netted a goal or even recorded a point in almost two months.