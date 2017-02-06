Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: In doubt against Canadiens
Tyutin (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with Montreal.
Tyutin has missed three straight games, although most owners probably didn't even notice considering has was on a 17-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt. Given his limited scoring, the blueliner is unlikely to offer enough fantasy value through his ancillary stats -- 83 hits and 53 blocked shots -- to make him worth a look in most formats.
