Tyutin (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with Montreal.

Tyutin has missed three straight games, although most owners probably didn't even notice considering has was on a 17-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt. Given his limited scoring, the blueliner is unlikely to offer enough fantasy value through his ancillary stats -- 83 hits and 53 blocked shots -- to make him worth a look in most formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola