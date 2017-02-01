Tyutin will miss Tuesday night's game in Anaheim due to a groin injury.

It's unclear when Tyutin sustained the injury, but it's possible that he tweaked something during Monday's practice, the first since the All-Star break. The Russian blueliner has not recorded a point since Dec. 16, so he probably should not be rostered in the grand majority of fantasy formats anyhow.

