Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Out Tuesday with groin injury
Tyutin will miss Tuesday night's game in Anaheim due to a groin injury.
It's unclear when Tyutin sustained the injury, but it's possible that he tweaked something during Monday's practice, the first since the All-Star break. The Russian blueliner has not recorded a point since Dec. 16, so he probably should not be rostered in the grand majority of fantasy formats anyhow.
More News
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Struggling at both ends of ice•
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Scores lone goal against Panthers•
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Out again Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Scratched Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Playing Sunday against Bruins•