Tyutin has just a single point in his last 16 games, skating to a minus-13 during that span.

The veteran rearguard has managed eight points in 33 games this year, which is actually a marked improvement over the three in 61 contests last season in Columbus, but he's been absolutely awful since the beginning of December. Prior to the drought, Tyutin recorded a four-game assist streak, which clearly was an anomaly given his unspectacular play since. Despite his struggles, the blueliner is currently skating on the Avs' top pair while averaging 19:02 of ice time, which speaks to just how horrible of a season it's been for the league's worst team.