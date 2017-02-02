Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Will not play Wednesday
Tyutin (groin) will not play in Wednesdays game against the Kings, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
With just eight points over 40 contests this season and a minus-19 rating, Tyutin doesn't provide much fantasy upside even when he's in the lineup. Fortunately, the club regained the services of fellow blueliner Tyson Barrie on the same night they lost Tyutin, giving the team the necessary numbers among the defensive ranks. When the veteran rejoins the lineup, Patrick Wiercioch would be the top candidate to be scratched.
More News
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Out Tuesday with groin injury•
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Struggling at both ends of ice•
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Scores lone goal against Panthers•
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Out again Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Scratched Saturday•