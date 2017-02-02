Tyutin (groin) will not play in Wednesdays game against the Kings, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

With just eight points over 40 contests this season and a minus-19 rating, Tyutin doesn't provide much fantasy upside even when he's in the lineup. Fortunately, the club regained the services of fellow blueliner Tyson Barrie on the same night they lost Tyutin, giving the team the necessary numbers among the defensive ranks. When the veteran rejoins the lineup, Patrick Wiercioch would be the top candidate to be scratched.