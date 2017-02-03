Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Won't play Saturday
Tyutin (groin) won't play in Saturday's game against Winnipeg.
The 33-year-old has missed both of Colorado's games since the All-Star break and will push that to three on Saturday. With eight points in 40 games, the blueliner isn't much of a fantasy producer in most leagues despite playing 19:16 per game. His next chance to get into the lineup will come Thursday against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Out Tuesday with groin injury•
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Struggling at both ends of ice•
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Scores lone goal against Panthers•
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin: Out again Tuesday•