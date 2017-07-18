Avalanche's Felix Girard: Inks one-year deal with Colorado
Girard signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Avalanche on Tuesday.
Girard appeared in 38 games with AHL San Antonio last season after being acquired by Colorado via trade in January, tallying 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) while registering 76 PIM over that span. The 23-year-old forward will likely spend the majority of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors, but he could get an opportunity to make his NHL debut if the big club is in need of reinforcements up front due to injury.
