Girard was traded to Colorado on Friday in exchange for forward Cody McLeod.

Followers of the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals will be most familiar with Girard. He'd been with that minor-league club since 2014-15, picking up up 38 points in 172 games. Selected by the Predators with a fourth-round (95th overall) pick in 2013, Girard is smaller than McLeod, but the 22-year-old is still not afraid of the rough stuff, as he once dropped 130 PIM in 58 games at juniors. With the Avalanche going nowhere fast in standings, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the big bosses expedite his development in the NHL this season.