Beauchemin (illness) will play Thursday night versus the Ducks, NHL.com reports.

Beauchemin returns from a one-game absence to face a team for which he spent parts of nine seasons. The 36-year-old's workload has been sporadic from one game to the next, and he's only averaging 20:38 of ice time -- that's nearly five minutes less than he averaged in the 2015-16 campaign -- and he's only getting a teaspoon's worth of action on the power play. Beauchemin has also gone scoreless on 51 shots; nobody was mistaking him for Brent Burns of San Jose, but he's starting to slip into irrelevancy in the fantasy realm.

