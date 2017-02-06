Beauchemin chipped in a helper Saturday against the Jets. He also skated to a plus-3

It was the 12th point of the season for the 36-year-old, who is well off the pace of last year's 34-point output. It's been a rough year for pretty much everyone in an Avs sweater, and the fact that Beauchemin's minus-4 rating is best on the team (among players that have logged 24 games or more) exemplifies that point. Further adding to the fantasy disappointment in deeper leagues has been his reduction in blocked shots, as his 106 equate to a pace of 181 after he piled up 256 in 2015-15.