Beauchemin will miss Friday's matchup with the Islanders after coming down with an illness.

Beauchemin is still on the hunt for his first goal of the 2016-17 campaign and will miss a golden opportunity to do so against a New York team that is giving up 3.08 scores per game. The veteran will be replaced on the blue line by Eric Gelinas.

