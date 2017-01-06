Avalanche's Francois Beauchemin: Out with illness
Beauchemin will miss Friday's matchup with the Islanders after coming down with an illness.
Beauchemin is still on the hunt for his first goal of the 2016-17 campaign and will miss a golden opportunity to do so against a New York team that is giving up 3.08 scores per game. The veteran will be replaced on the blue line by Eric Gelinas.
