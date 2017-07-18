Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Inks one-year extension
Bourque agreed to terms with the Avalanche on a one-year contract extension Tuesday.
The veteran was sent to the AHL for 61 games last season, notching 10 goals and 23 assists in the process. While those are decent numbers -- particularly the volume of helpers -- any bit of fantasy value Bourque may have had was squashed by his toiling in the minors, rather than offering much help to an Avalanche team that experienced a franchise-worst minus-112 goal differential.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Sent back to minors•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Recalled by big club•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Reassigned to AHL on Monday•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Cashes in PTO•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Set to attend Avalanche's camp on PTO•
-
Predators' Gabriel Bourque: Recalled from injury loan•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...