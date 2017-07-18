Bourque agreed to terms with the Avalanche on a one-year contract extension Tuesday.

The veteran was sent to the AHL for 61 games last season, notching 10 goals and 23 assists in the process. While those are decent numbers -- particularly the volume of helpers -- any bit of fantasy value Bourque may have had was squashed by his toiling in the minors, rather than offering much help to an Avalanche team that experienced a franchise-worst minus-112 goal differential.

