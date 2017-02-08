Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Helps out twice in home win

Landeskog picked up a pair of assists with a plus-2 rating and a minor penalty in Tuesday's 4-0 win against the Canadiens.

Landeskog has had a difficult time this season, posting just nine goals and 20 points with a disappointing minus-13 rating. Lately he has shown a little sign of life, picking up four assists over the past five outings. He will need to go on a major points binge over the rest of the season to reach his career averages, however.

