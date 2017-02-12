Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Lights lamp for second straight outing

Landeskog finished with a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss against the Avalanche.

Landeskog has markers in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and he is riding a four-game point streak with two goals and three assists. He has had a very trying campaign, as is evidenced by the fact his current run of four games with a point signifies a season high. Landeskog has the skill set to run off much lengthier streaks.

