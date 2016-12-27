Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Mired in awful slump

Landeskog managed one assist for his only point in eight games leading up to the holiday break. He also went minus-6 over that span.

Landeskog has been noticeably frustrated over this cold slump, having picked up 17 PIM and 26 hits. Still, those secondary categories generally aren't enough to carry fantasy owners very far in the fantasy realm. You need points from 'Kog -- he racked up 53 of those last season, but hasn't even crossed the 10-point plateau with just two games left in 2016.