Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Nets goal in loss

Landeskog scored a goal Saturday in Colorado's 3-2 loss to Nashville.

It's just his eighth of the season (31 games) and his 14th point. There have been murmurs that Landeskog is on the trade block, but then again, just about anyone on that roster could be moved out of town. Landeskog is better than this; expect an uptick in points-per-game in the second half.

