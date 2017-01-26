Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Picks up helper during loss

Landeskog collected an assist, four PIM and four hits during Wednesday's loss to Vancouver.

It's been a dreadful campaign for Landeskog, and the 24-year-old winger isn't a must-own player in most seasonal leagues. There is potential for him to heat up offensively, and he's still providing decent peripheral statistics (40 PIM and 82 hits) while logging huge minutes (19:04 with 2:32 on the power play), but expectations should be kept in check for the remainder of this season. However, this also could be a buy-low time in keeper/dynasty settings.