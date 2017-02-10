Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Takes eight shots to connect

Landeskog scored a power-play goal and took eight shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Landeskog failed to light the lamp on any of his first seven attempts, but finally ended Matt Murray's shutout bid with 3:16 to play on his final shot. The 24-year-old Swede has been held to a measly 21 points in 41 games played, but he's showing signs of life with four points in his past three outings. Racking up a new season high in shots on goal is yet another step in the right direction.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola