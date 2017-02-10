Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Takes eight shots to connect

Landeskog scored a power-play goal and took eight shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Landeskog failed to light the lamp on any of his first seven attempts, but finally ended Matt Murray's shutout bid with 3:16 to play on his final shot. The 24-year-old Swede has been held to a measly 21 points in 41 games played, but he's showing signs of life with four points in his past three outings. Racking up a new season high in shots on goal is yet another step in the right direction.