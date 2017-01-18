Avalanche's Jarome Iginla: Another disastrous evening

Iginla was scoreless with zero shots on goal and a minus-4 in just 8:46 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-4 loss against the Blackhawks.

The 39-year-old veteran has just one goal and three points over the past 12 outings, and he has posted a minus-8 over his past three contests. Iginla was once one of the most feared snipers in the NHL during his time in Calgary, but his play lately resembles nothing from those halcyon days. It isn't even a good idea to use him in deeper fantasy leagues at this point, as his plus/minus has been brutal.