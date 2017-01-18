Avalanche's Jarome Iginla: Has another disastrous evening
Iginla was scoreless with zero shots on goal and a minus-4 in just 8:46 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-4 loss against the Blackhawks.
The 39-year-old veteran has just one goal and three points over the past 12 outings, and he has posted a minus-8 over his past three contests. Iginla was once one of the most feared snipers in the NHL during his time in Calgary, but his play lately resembles nothing from those halcyon days. It isn't even a good idea to use him in deeper fantasy leagues at this point, as his plus/minus has been brutal.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jarome Iginla: Struggling with nine points this season•
-
Avalanche's Jarome Iginla: Pots rare goal in shootout loss•
-
Avalanche's Jarome Iginla: Struggling mightily this year•
-
Avalanche's Jarome Iginla: Racks up 17 PIM in shutout loss•
-
Avalanche's Jarome Iginla: Still major piece at age 39•
-
Avalanche's Jarome Iginla: Continues to climb all-time scorers list•