Avalanche's Jarome Iginla: Rare great game

Iginla was named the game's first star Saturday after a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over Winnipeg.

The speed of today's game has left this guy behind, but Saturday was a good day for the some-day-soon Hall-of-Famer. Iginla is 39 years old and in the twilight of his career. He has 14 points in 49 games; eight of those points have come on the power play. It's kind of sad that his career has boiled down to this.