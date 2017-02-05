Avalanche's Jarome Iginla: Rare great game

Iginla was named the game's first star Saturday after a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over Winnipeg.

The speed of today's game has left this guy behind, but Saturday was a good day for the some-day-soon Hall-of-Famer. Iginla is 39 years old and in the twilight of his career. He has 14 points in 49 games; eight of those points have come on the power play. It's kind of sad that his career has boiled down to this.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola