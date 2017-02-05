Avalanche's Jarome Iginla: Rare great game
Iginla was named the game's first star Saturday after a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over Winnipeg.
The speed of today's game has left this guy behind, but Saturday was a good day for the some-day-soon Hall-of-Famer. Iginla is 39 years old and in the twilight of his career. He has 14 points in 49 games; eight of those points have come on the power play. It's kind of sad that his career has boiled down to this.
