Avalanche's Jarome Iginla: Struggling with nine points this season

Iginla has only managed five goals and four assists through 36 games in 2016-17.

That's a 21-point pace over a full 82-game season, which would easily amount to the lowest of Iggy's illustrious 20-year career. He's actually potted two of his five goals over the last seven games while firing 16 shots on net during that span, so he hasn't been completely dormant as of late, but Iginla is clearly past his prime at age 39. The fact that the Avs have the worst goal differential in the league (minus-45) certainly doesn't help his cause, either.