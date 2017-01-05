Smith was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday, Terry Frei of The Denver Post reports.

Smith's demotion is likely a good sign that Semyon Varlamov (groin) will at least be healthy enough to serve as the backup against the Islanders on Friday. With the Rampage this year, the netminder has made seven appearances in which he recorded a lone win along with a .903 save percentage. The 27-year-old will likely spend the bulk of the remaining 2016-17 campaign in the minors barring further injuries.