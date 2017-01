O'Brien was recalled by the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Despite hearing his name called by the Senators in the first round (29th overall) of 2007 draft, O'Brien has failed to garner a full-time role in the NHL -- he's only appeared in 67 career games -- and it's evident that he's best suited as a call-up option. In this case, he'll assume the spot of Rene Bourque, who has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body ailment.