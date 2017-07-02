Avalanche's Joe Cannata: Staying in the Mile High City
Cannata signed a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Saturday.
Cannata split time between the AHL and ECHL last season -- suiting up in a total of 31 contests and posting a combined 16-8-1 record. The 27-year-old is still looking to make his NHL debut, something that is unlikely to occur this season given the quality of the netminders ahead of him in the Avs organization.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...