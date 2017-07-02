Cannata signed a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Saturday.

Cannata split time between the AHL and ECHL last season -- suiting up in a total of 31 contests and posting a combined 16-8-1 record. The 27-year-old is still looking to make his NHL debut, something that is unlikely to occur this season given the quality of the netminders ahead of him in the Avs organization.

