Colborne (lower body) returned to Colorado's lineup for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

The veteran pivot didn't do much in his return to action, registering one hit and 10:33 of ice time in Tuesday's contest. Colborne's lack of offensive upside and bottom-six role with the Avalanche keep him off the fantasy radar in the majority of formats.

