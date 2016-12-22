Avalanche's Joe Colborne: Back in action Tuesday
Colborne (lower body) returned to Colorado's lineup for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
The veteran pivot didn't do much in his return to action, registering one hit and 10:33 of ice time in Tuesday's contest. Colborne's lack of offensive upside and bottom-six role with the Avalanche keep him off the fantasy radar in the majority of formats.
