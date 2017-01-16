Colborne has just four points in 32 games this year.

The 26-year-old is having a horrible time this season, as he hasn't recorded a point in a whopping 28 games. It's been a down year for pretty much everyone in Denver -- which certainly hasn't helped get Colborne back on track -- and as such, he's not going to come anywhere close to the career-high 44 points he put up last season with Calgary.