Avalanche's Joe Colborne: Misses practice Friday
Colborne (illness) missed Friday's practice, and is questionable for Saturday's game against Winnipeg, Terry Frei of the Denver Post reports.
The center hasn't been playing well this year, with four points in 38 games, and only averaging 11:33 per game. If he misses the game, his chance to return will come Tuesday against Montreal.
More News
-
Avalanche's Joe Colborne: Mired in horrendous drought•
-
Avalanche's Joe Colborne: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Joe Colborne: Won't practice Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Joe Colborne: Will be scratched Monday•
-
Avalanche's Joe Colborne: Pointless in last 10 games•
-
Avalanche's Joe Colborne: Back in box score with assist•