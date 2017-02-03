Colborne (illness) missed Friday's practice, and is questionable for Saturday's game against Winnipeg, Terry Frei of the Denver Post reports.

The center hasn't been playing well this year, with four points in 38 games, and only averaging 11:33 per game. If he misses the game, his chance to return will come Tuesday against Montreal.

